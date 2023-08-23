Home > Viral News > Influencers > Logan Paul Model Nina Agdal and YouTuber-Turned-Wrestler Logan Paul Have a Unique Relationship Timeline Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s relationship timeline is surprisingly simple, so we journey through every major milestone from the beginning to now. By Jamie Lerner Aug. 23 2023, Published 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ninaagdal

We’re keeping our eye on celebrity couples, and there’s no couple more attractive in 2023 than 28-year-old Logan Paul and 31-year-old Nina Agdal. After they got engaged, we all wanted to be part of their fairytale romance. Logan first made headlines for his wild YouTube antics before becoming a professional wrestler, and model Nina similarly made headlines for dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Article continues below advertisement

Together, they’re a viral news powerhouse. But they’ve also seemed to stay out of the tabloids since joining forces. So what’s their relationship timeline? Read on for details!

Article continues below advertisement

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal first met at an event in NYC in 2022.

It’s unclear exactly when they started dating, but Nina told The Daily Front Row that they first met at an event in NYC. “I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him,” she said. “I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink. I didn’t want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!”

Article continues below advertisement

Nina dated What Do You Meme? game creator Ben Kaplan in April 2022, according to Us Weekly, but that fizzled weeks later. So it’s likely that Logan and Nina met during that period or shortly after. Since they celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2023, we can safely say they officially began dating in May 2022.

Nina and Logan were first spotted together in June 2022 in London.

Although they had likely met mere months earlier, Nina and Logan’s first public outing was in London, where they were spotted at Novikov restaurant in Mayfair. Paparazzi caught them snuggling, laughing, and according to TMZ, heading to a club together after dinner where the PDA continued.

Article continues below advertisement

In Dec. 2022, Nina and Logan came out publicly as a couple on social media.

By December, there had been several public sightings of Nina and Logan, but neither of them had publicly declared their relationship. However, on Dec. 11, Logan shared a carousel of the two of them as a couple. He captioned the photos, “Lucky me,” and shared several shots of them out and about, and behind closed doors.

Article continues below advertisement

Nina shared her announcement later on Dec. 31, 2022, in which she wrote, “2022, the beginning of me and you,” with the heart-shaped hands emoji. By now, we’ve also noticed Logan calming down in many ways with his public persona and getting into less trouble—perhaps their relationship is good for him?

Logan proposed to Nina on July 2, 2023, in Lake Como, Italy.

Just weeks after celebrating their one-year anniversary, Logan proposed to Nina while on a getaway in Lake Como, Italy. They were staying at the luxury Hotel Passalacqua, where staff and bystanders caught the historic proposal firsthand. A witness told the Daily Mail that Nina was visibly genuinely shocked before she said yes.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the ring didn’t fit, it was an ultimately happy proposal. Paul hired a photographer to dress up like a waiter and take photos and after called his brother, Jake Paul, to say, “Bro, you have a sister!”