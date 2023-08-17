Home > Viral News > Influencers A Breakdown of Everything That's Going On Between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis Right Now WWE boxer Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis are slated to fight on Oct. 14, 2023 and they already have massive drama. Details inside. By Kelly Corbett Aug. 17 2023, Published 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @loganpaul; Instagram / @dillondanis

These men are ready to fight! On Oct. 14, 2023, media personality and WWE boxer Logan Paul will fight mixed martial artist Dillon Danis in Manchester, England. The fight was announced on Aug. 8, 2023, and it wasn't long before the men started taking jabs at each other on social media and IRL. Let's take a look at everything that has gone down between them leading up to their big fight.

Dillon Danis posted numerous photos of Logan Paul's fiancé Nina Agdal after the fight was announced.

In July 2023, Logan got engaged to model Nina Agdal. That said, Dillon, in his diabolical efforts, began tweeting out photos of Nina with other men to tick Logan off. He shared photos of Nina with Leonardo DiCaprio, LeBron James, and other unknown men. Sometimes he captioned the photos with a provocative joke. He also made remarks claiming that Nina was promiscuous and incorrectly identified her as transsexual, during the Full Send Podcast.

As if that wasn't enough, he posted a topless photo of Nina and a photoshopped image of him grabbing Nina's butt. However, the photo was flagged by X for being digitally altered.

Dillon also spoke about Logan's future wedding. First, he claimed that he should crash it, then he proposed that they should make a bet. If he beats Logan, then Logan should make him his best man.

Since you want to make bets and you're so confident you're going to knock me out, if I win, you have to make me the best man at your wedding. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 15, 2023

In response to Dillon Danis' social media trolling, Logan Paul allegedly sent him a cease and desist order.

Instead of firing back at Dillon on social media, Logan allegedly sent him a cease and desist order for posting photos of Nina. Although it hasn't been confirmed by Logan himself, there are several posts about it on social media. Not to mention that Dillon retweeted tweets, like the one below, that discussed the order.

Logan Paul allegedly sent a legal notice to Dillon Danis demanding he stop posting photos of his fiancé 😬 pic.twitter.com/DtgyVhf8lT — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 12, 2023

Dillon also hinted that he received the order when he tweeted, "Being in such a weird position really takes away from the fight for me, making it feel blah. I don't know how to feel; I never thought someone who filmed a dead person for a video would have limits." The video Dillon is referencing was a 2018 clip uploaded to Logan's YouTube in which he discovered a suicide victim in the woods and continued to keep the camera rolling. The exact details outlined in this supposed cease and desist order are unknown.

Previously, a friend of Dillon Danis allegedly tried to shoot Logan Paul's friend Mike Maljak.

As a refresher, Logan Paul runs the popular podcast Impaulsive with his friend Mike Maljak, and up until recently, George Janko. Mike is very close with Logan as well as Logan's younger brother, pro boxer Jake Paul. On a 2022 episode of the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schultz, Logan claimed that were all at a party together in New York and one of Dillon's friends tried to shoot Mike.

"Actually, here in New York one time, Actually Dillon, me and Jake have all been kind of beefing for some time. We were at a party, this is when Dillon was on the crutches and one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike,” Logan said. Fortunately, the trigger was never pulled.

