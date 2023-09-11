Home > Viral News > Influencers > Logan Paul Nina Agdal Is Fighting Dillon Danis in Court While Her Fiancé Fights Him in the Ring Nina Agdal’s lawsuit against Dillon Danis is the latest drama in the feud between Dillon and Logan Paul. Now, there’s a restraining order involved. By Jamie Lerner Sep. 11 2023, Published 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Somebody has to lose an MMA fight, but the drama always wins. Leading up to Dillon Danis and Logan Paul’s Oct. 14 fight, Dillon has been using social media to heighten their rivalry. But Dillon hasn’t just been attacking Logan—he’s been attacking Logan’s fiancée, Danish model Nina Agdal.

But on Sept. 6, 2023, Nina had enough. She filed a lawsuit against Dillon for his harmful comments, photos, and more that he posted on social media. So if the lead-up to the lawsuit wasn’t already enough drama, the aftermath is sure to stir the pot.

Source: Getty Images

Nina Agdal filed a lawsuit and a restraining order against Dillon Danis.

In 2023, MMA fighting doesn’t just happen on a stage. It starts outside the ring, perhaps as little comments here or there. Then a feud becomes public and then it seeps into social media. Dillon and Logan’s feud has been bubbling for a long time, but not until Dillon attacked Logan’s fiancé did anyone take legal action. Logan and Nina got engaged amidst Dillon’s s--tposting, but after their engagement, Dillon’s posts only got worse.

Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fuck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 6, 2023

Dillon’s feud with the Paul brothers has been going on for years, so this fight is a long time coming. When the fight between Dillon and Logan was announced, Dillon tweeted, “I'm fully committed to this fight and have been carrying the whole card's promotion on my back. The Pauls and I have had beef since forever.

“Just imagine how you'd feel. Jake attacked my ex, fabricated stories about me impregnating someone, attacked my best friend's fiancée. Logan ridiculed me for years, attacked Floyd's wife, filmed a deceased person, scammed millions. KSI went after my mom, the list goes on. Now I finally get to settle our feud, and this whole thing is complete bullshit—we both have a signed contract. This isn't a tennis match; this is the fight business.”

The years of feeling attacked by the Paul brothers (whether or not they were actually feuding with him) will culminate in Dillon and Logan’s epic fight. While fighters often hurl insults and roast one another ahead of the fight to help promote it, Dillon crossed when he went after Nina, who has nothing to do with their supposed feud.

But Dillon started attacking Nina when Logan brought up an instance in which one of Dillon’s friends had allegedly pulled a gun. “We were at a party, this was when Dillon was on crutches, one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike [Majlak],” Dillon said in June 2022 on the Flagrant 2 podcast.

After that, Dillon went no holds barred attacking Nina to make Logan even more upset. How very manly and brave of Dillon to attack a third-party woman. (It’s not brave at all.) Dillon took to Twitter to remind Logan of all of Nina’s exes while slut-shaming her in the process by insinuating her number of exes makes her somehow undesirable.

On Aug. 11, the feud hit a tipping point when Dillon shared a sexually explicit photo of Nina publicly not once, but twice. “Danis posted the photograph—entirely uncensored—from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff's consent," Nina wrote in the suit (via TMZ). "Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive."

Source: Getty Images

He posted a later video from six years earlier of Nina talking about how she was craving sex. Let’s say it again for the people in the back: It’s not a crime for women to want sex and to talk about it! Regardless, Dillon had no right to post the video without Nina’s consent. On top of that, Nina said in the lawsuit that the video was obtained from the deep archives of her Snapchat and believed that Dillon or someone he hired actually hacked her account.

That sort of harassment is way deeper than just trash-talking. The lawsuit asks for $150,000 in damages per violation of the federal law, both of which those posts are. Her restraining order isn’t about being within a certain amount of space of Dillon, however. It’s more of a digital restraining order, in which Nina asked a judge to bar Dillon from posting sexually explicit images or content “obtained without consent.”