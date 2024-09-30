Home > Viral News > Influencers > Logan Paul Logan Paul Promotes Lunchly Brand While Fiancée Nina Agdal Is in Labor "Maybe being not famous and kind of poor but keeping my soul is the better end of the deal," one Reddit user said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 30 2024, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: reddit/@mcgillhufflepuff; instagram/@ninaagdal

One Reddit user said it best: "Being with someone who’s constantly in 'work mode' and recording your life would drive me insane." Controversial influencer and entrepreneur Logan Paul certainly seems to be one of those people, so netizens were disappointed but not surprised when he took the opportunity to promote his new food brand, Lunchly, while his fiancée Nina Agdal was in labor with their first child.

Lunchly was created by Logan in collaboration with fellow influencers MrBeast and KSI, and it's meant to be a competitor to the ever-popular Lunchables, with offerings that feature MrBeast's Feastables and Logan's PRIME energy drink. And as a dedicated business mogul, Logan has been taking every possible sell his new brand — even when it may be inappropriate.



Logal Paul promotes Lunchly on Snapchat while fiancée Nina Agdal is in labor.

Fans of Logal Paul were excited when their favorite influencer proposed to his girlfriend, fitness creator Nina Agdal, in July 2023 — and even more thrilled when, in April of this year, she announced they were expecting a baby. Throughout her pregnancy, both expectant parents behaved like true influencers, posting silly challenges related to the baby, talking about it on podcasts, and constantly sharing photos and videos.

Then, on Sept. 29, 2024, Nina went into labor — and the influencer-ness didn't end there. Of course, while Nina and Logan were in the hospital, the latter used the time to post a series of Snapchat videos about one of his many business ventures, Lunchly.

"We have our snacks and our energy drink," he said. "None other than the greatest meals in the world: Lunchly, of course." He panned over the brightly colored boxes stocked up in the delivery room.

Logan Paul using his wife's pregnancy to promote Lunchly is so dystopian pic.twitter.com/ZXQd3FTWuR — Internet Anarchist (@internetanarch) September 30, 2024

He continued, listing the different Lunchly offerings with rehearsed precision. "That sounds so good," Nina can be heard halfheartedly responding while lying in her hospital bed. Hours later, Nina announced the birth of their daughter, Esmé Lunchly Agdal Paul. Just kidding — but you believed us, didn't you?

Of course, viewers had plenty to say about his untimely advertising, with many criticizing him for always being "on." "It feels pretty inappropriate to plug a product during such a personal moment," one Reddit user wrote. Another posited, "That's why those dudes are so successful — they prioritize business over family and friends." Another user pondered, "Maybe being not famous and kind of poor but keeping my soul is the better end of the deal."



Even in the comments of Nina's pregnancy and birth announcements on Instagram, folks who are friends of the couple made jokes about how Logan's life revolves around his content and brands. "[The] baby is gonna come out with a Prime bottle in his hand," fellow YouTuber IShowSpeed commented on a photo of Nina and Logan with their ultrasound.