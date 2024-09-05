Home > Viral News > Influencers > MrBeast MrBeast Has Faced Many Controversies Lately MrBeast has dealt with allegations of assault against one of his employees as well as unsafe filming conditions for 'Beast Games.' By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 5 2024, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mrbeast

It's been an eventful few months for MrBeast, the YouTube creator who currently holds the most subscribers on the platform. Though he's often remembered for his philanthropy and various cash giveaways, he's been shrouded in plenty of controversy as of late.

Allegations of sexual assault and grooming have been made against some of his crew, and the filming conditions on the set of the upcoming Beast Games have led to a lot of backlash against the creator. Here's a breakdown of some of these various controversies he's currently facing, explained.

Ava Kris Tyson was accused of sexual assault.

Ava Kris Tyson used to be part of MrBeast's team, though she was permanently removed from the team after allegations of sexual assault came out about her. Ava's former assistant, Jess, alleged that she was coerced into various sexual favors with the assumption that Ava was working to get her a job with MrBeast's team. When Jess initially confronted Ava about the situation after finding out that she had no say on casting for MrBeast's videos, Ava then offered her a position as her assistant.

From there, Jess claimed she tried multiple times to address the unbalanced power dynamic between them, which resulted in more sexual coercion from Ava. Ava was then also accused of grooming a minor after a fan claimed she sent inappropriate messages to them while they were only 13. MrBeast announced that an official investigation into her behavior was being done, though Ava had already stated that she'd stepped down from the team.

MrBeast has also been accused of poor filming conditions for the upcoming 'Beast Games.'

In a series of videos posted by Rosanna Pansino, she shared screenshots of messages from various people claiming to participate in filming for the upcoming Beast Games show, contracted with Amazon Prime Video. Following the confessions made to Rosanna, many of these contestants spoke with The New York Times about their treatment on set, where they claimed food and medical attention were inadequate on set.

Various competitors were hospitalized for various reasons, and according to the allegations shared by Rosanna, many female competitors claimed many of the challenges were based on physical strength and ability, resulting in physical attacks on other competitors to earn an advantage in the competition. Others reported hoarding Feastables chocolate bars, worried about when their next meal would come due to the lack of food on set.