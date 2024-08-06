Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video A $5 Million Prize Might Not Be Enough To Make Contestants Battle It Out on 'Beast Games' MrBeast created 'Beast Games' as a full-scale reality competition show for Prime Video. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 6 2024, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

After the allegations about inappropriate messages with a minor against Ava Kris Tyson came out, her former employer MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has been the topic of discussion social media for less than admirable reasons. Now, it's because of accusations about unsafe filming conditions on the set of his Prime Video reality show Beast Games. And many are wondering if Beast Games will be canceled before it even premieres on the streaming platform.

The premise of the show involves a much larger scale version of the competitions MrBeast has featured on his YouTube channel in recent years. The prize is unprecedented even for reality TV at $5 million. However, with a new controversy for MrBeast to either address or ignore completely until it quietly goes away, his first official show outside of YouTube could be ill-fated already.

Is 'Beast Games' canceled on Prime Video and what are the allegations?

As of right now, Beast Games is still happening. It's a competition reality show where 1,000 contestants compete for the grand prize of $5 million. Not only is the amount of players on a scale the likes of which reality shows have not seen, but the prize money is life-changing for anyone who wins. The show is basically a larger-than-life version of what MrBeast made a career out of on YouTube.

"MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios said in a press release. "We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience."

There are allegations about unsafe filming conditions on Beast Games, however. According to The New York Times, a group of players from the inaugural season spoke to the outlet while remaining anonymous and shared that food and medical care on-site was lacking. They also claimed that multiple players were hospitalized for different reasons.

The outlet also reported that a rep for MrBeast explained that MrBeast would learn from the experience and investigate the conditions that contestants were in while they filmed. Conditions that included, according to the former players who spoke with The New York Times, little food and water and even times where contestants were filmed eating MrBeast's Feastables bars, presumably for added publicity during filming.

Does MrBeast host 'Beast Games'?