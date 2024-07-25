Home > Viral News > Influencers > MrBeast MrBeast Responds to Ava Kris Tyson's Allegations in an Official Statement of His Own "I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts," MrBeast said. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 25 2024, Updated 6:47 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Over the course of the week of July 15, 2024, social media posts came out accusing longtime MrBeast employee and YouTuber Ava Kris Tyson of grooming a fan through inappropriate Snapchat messages when the fan was 13 years old. That same fan is now 20, and subscribers who followed the story waited for MrBeast to make a statement about the allegations against Ava Kris Tyson.

Finally, on July 24, 2024, MrBeast, otherwise known as Jimmy Donaldson, shared an official statement on Twitter. This came days after his fans and followers asked for his opinion and thoughts on the claims, though Ava had already stepped down from her position as one of MrBeast's employees on his YouTube channel and at his company.

MrBeast released a statement about Ava Kris Tyson's Allegations.

According to MrBeast's statement on Twitter about the allegations made against Ava, he is launching a full investigation of his own thanks to personally hired professionals. He is also making a strident effort to distance himself from the creator, and said in his statement that he removed her from "any association with MrBeast" as a whole, including his YouTube channel.

"Over the last few days, I've become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts," he began in his statement. "During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts."

When the allegations came out, including alleged proof via screenshots, the user who was 13 at the time and is now 20, whose name online is LavaGS, publicly denied that he was groomed or treated inappropriately. On his own Twitter account, he wrote that the videos shared online about Ava are "massive lies and twisting the truth."

What did Ava Kris Tyson say about the allegations?