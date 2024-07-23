Home > Viral News > Influencers Pokimane Speaks out on Ava Kris Tyson's Grooming Allegations Some fans feel that Pokimane's statement is "hypocritical." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 23 2024, Published 4:54 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@pokimanelol; @kristyson

Content warning: This article mentions inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor. When unsavory information surfaces about a popular figure on the internet, there's always a call for other major creators to comment on the situation — especially when said creators have ties to the accused party. And now that Ava Kris Tyson, famous for her place in MrBeast's friend group, is facing grooming allegations, social media has turned its eyes toward a few big names.

Popular gaming YouTuber and streamer Pokimane, who is no stranger to public criticism, has now spoken out about the situation on social media — and she has also called out the anti-trans rhetoric infiltrating the conversation. Here's what she said.

Pokimane has spoken out regarding Ava Tyson's grooming allegations.

Since the allegations against Ava became public, fans have been calling on a few major creators to comment — including Pokimane. While Pokimane, real name Imane, has no known ties to Ava, she is often called upon to share her thoughts about issues within the gaming and YouTube communities.

In a post to her X profile, Pokimane had this to say about the situation: "I don’t know all the details regarding the Ava situation, but I wanna make it clear: Any inappropriate behavior towards minors is unacceptable, regardless of who you are."

However, some felt that, given her strong response to fellow streamer Dr Disrespect's similar recent controversy, she was being too lenient. "Why didn’t you say the same thing for Dr Disrespect’s situation?" one person asked in her comments. She quickly clapped back, explaining, "Dr Disrespect made a statement himself [with] the details; Ava has yet to do so, and I’ve only watched one video. Respectfully, a 10-minute commentary video is not the most accurate news source, so I’m being honest in case more information comes out."

Pokimane has also called out anti-trans rhetoric surrounding the incident.

Being that Ava Tyson is a trans woman, who gained much of her popularity before transitioning and has been open about her experience publicly, much of the conversation surrounding her allegations has been unfortunately centered around her identity.

In a subsequent post, Pokimane took it upon herself to call people out for their anti-trans views on the situation: "It’s a shame that people will see this as an opportunity to attack the trans community as a whole. One person’s actions [do] not reflect on every single trans person, so please don’t view it that way."