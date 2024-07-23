Home > Viral News > Influencers Ava Kris Tyson of MrBeast Fame Faces Accusations of Grooming "These videos are massive lies," said the person whom Ava was accused of grooming. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 23 2024, Published 2:23 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@kristyson

Content warning: This article mentions child sexual abuse and grooming. It seems like every week, there's a new scandal surfacing that involves a popular YouTuber or content creator behaving inappropriately with a minor. From Dr Disrespect to Cody Ko, these Internet personalities can't seem to escape allegations of abusing their fame in awful ways — and the newest person to be accused is Ava Kris Tyson.

Ava, who was formerly known as just "Kris," gained popularity as a member of MrBeast's squad of friends, consistently appearing in his videos and being featured on his social media. Now, she is being called out by fellow YouTubers for alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor. Here's what we know.

Source: instagram/@kristyson Ava (L) with MrBeast and friends.

Ava Kris Tyson is being accused of grooming.

In a YouTube video titled "[Ava] Tyson Talked Inappropriately to a 13-Year-Old" posted by creator Prism42, Ava was accused of forming a relationship with a minor (who goes by the moniker Lava) after he won a MrBeast giveaway at the age of 13 — Ava was in her early twenties at the time. Amid screenshots of some innocent-seeming X interactions between the two, Prism also showed some that leaned toward being inappropriate.

At one point, Lava tweeted to Ava, "Does she know about your [porn] addiction?" In another X interaction later on, Ava joked to her audience that if she raised enough money on Patreon, she would "release her nudes" to the public. Lava responded by donating $1, to which Ava said, "I posted some fire [nudes] for you. Please don't share."

Prism also insists that, while these remarks could be construed as a joke, the large age gap between the two makes the "jokes" seem much more questionable.

These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of.



Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies.



This situation takes away… pic.twitter.com/FID7uBlc6h — Lava (@LavaGS) July 22, 2024

Though Ava herself has not addressed the grooming allegations, instead choosing to turn off comments on her social media posts, Lava himself, who is now an adult, has come out in her defense on X. "These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth," he said. "Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of."

He continued, "This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited every day online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all."