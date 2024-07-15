Home > Viral News > Influencers Inside Tana Mongeau's Allegations Against Cody Ko: "I Was Literally 17" "Nobody is working harder to bury this story than you," YouTuber D'Angelo Wallace said to Cody. By Distractify Staff Jul. 15 2024, Published 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

Content warning: This article mentions statutory rape. Controversial content creator Tana Mongeau, host of the infamous TanaCon and former wife to Jake Paul, has made some serious allegations against fellow YouTuber Cody Ko. In a live recording of her podcast Cancelled, Tana was asked a series of questions in a sort of "hot-seat" segment. When asked who had the "smallest d--k" out of anyone she's ever hooked up with, she was very clear in her answer.

"Oh my god, no one look at me. Cody Ko," she stated, followed by, "I can say that, I was literally 17." This isn't the first time that Tana has brought up this alleged incident. In fact, she has talked about it on numerous occasions, and witnesses have corroborated her story. However, Cody himself has yet to comment, and due to Tana's messy reputation, fans aren't sure what to believe. Here's what we know.

Tana Mongeau has accused Cody Ko of statutory rape several times.

Tana's confession about Cody's penis size was far from the first time the creator alleged that the two were intimate while she was underage. Back in 2021, Tana said on her podcast that she had hooked up with multiple creators when she was 17 or 18: "Shout out JC Kaylen, shout out Cody Ko." However, she has since clarified that, when it comes to Cody, she was definitively 17. Cody was 25 at the time.

Since then, she has spoken candidly about what happened on multiple occasions, including subsequent episodes of Cancelled. In an episode posted on June 21, 2024, Tana addressed her comment about Cody onstage: "At every other show we were saying the craziest s--t about people and it wasn't being brought to light ... However I understand that this isn't just some crazy tea, it was a crime."

"I hooked up with Cody Ko when I was 17 and he was 25. Yeah, it happened," she continued. "At 25 now ... I would never do anything like that, so I'm like, 'What the f--k was wrong with you?' But I don't associate it or hold it with trauma."

Tana then goes on to say that because she "grew up loving [Cody]" as a fan, it's hard for her to feel negative emotions toward the situation even though she knows she was taken advantage of.

Source: Youtube/@cancelled with tana mongeau & Brooke Schofield Tana and guest on 'Cancelled' podcast

In a recent guest appearance on Just Trish, a podcast hosted by fellow controversial YouTuber and Tana's friend Trisha Paytas, Tana addressed the public's reaction to her allegations. "The thing that was actually really heartbreaking to me and kind of crazy to me is, after it started going viral, seeing so many people not believing me and being like, 'It's Tana, so who cares?' ... We don't need to lie about f--ked up s--t about other people to, like, keep people entertained."

Popular YouTuber D'Angelo Wallace has called Cody out for his silence.

In a YouTube video titled "An Uncomfortable Conversation About Cody Ko," popular creator D'Angelo Wallace, who has over 1.6 million subscribers on the platform, addressed Cody directly and called him out for not mentioning the allegations.

"You know that people are ignoring this because nobody is working harder to bury this story than you, and you're getting away with it because commentary YouTube has a serious problem," D'Angelo said. "I can't blame any of your viewers or my viewers for not hearing about this because you've done such a good job hiding it up until now that I only found out about it recently."

In the video, D'Angelo also uncovered a clip corroborating Tana's story. On Cancelled, Tana says, "There was a situation with Gabbie Hanna at a Playlist Live event where she pulled him aside and told him, like, 'Yo, she's 17.' And then we still went and hooked up."

And in the uncovered clip shared by D'Angelo, Gabbie Hanna can be seen telling the exact same story but with names omitted: "One time I told a guy — I saw him making out with a girl at a party who was underage — and I pulled him aside and was like, 'Hey man ... she's underage. Watch it.' ... And then he f--ked her that night!"

D'Angelo also called Cody out for his silence, claiming that it has, in part, caused Tana to receive backlash and doubt: "Your status as one of YouTube's golden boys has made it possible for you to ignore a situation that almost anyone else would've had to respond to by now."

"From one creator to another, you absolutely have an obligation to, at the very least, call out the misogyny, the victim blaming, and all manner of cognitive dissonance that's coming from your audience in the name of defending you against allegations that you're too cowardly to address," they continued.