Colleen Ballinger Allegedly Shared NSFW Content of Trisha Paytas With Underage Fans What's the drama between Colleen Ballinger and Trisha Paytas? The former longtime friends are no longer associated with each other. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 6 2023, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Surely the drama surrounding Colleen Ballinger couldn't get any worse, right? Wrong! The legendary Trisha Paytas has now been pulled into the madness after former fans of the disgraced YouTuber alleged that she did some pretty cruel (and illegal) things behind Trisha's back.

In the weeks following the allegations against Ballinger and her 10-minute "apology" video, more controversies have come to light — one of which involves Trisha Paytas. In July 2023, two former fans of Ballinger alleged that she used to send them unsolicited NSFW photos and videos of Trisha from her OnlyFans account.

One of the YouTuber's former fans, Johnny Silvestri, also claimed that Ballinger held "viewing parties" with her friends to body shame and make fun of Trisha's NSFW content.

To @trishapaytas,

I’m so sorry you had to learn about these things in a public light. Believe me if I had a way of contacting you privately, I would’ve much preferred doing so. I hope you’re healing and taking the space you need to process all of this. I’m sorry I played a role. — Johnny Silvestri (@g3minij0hn) July 3, 2023

Colleen and Trisha have been friends for years; the two even launched a podcast in May 2023 titled Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas and uploaded new episodes until early June.

However, fans shouldn't expect any new content because, in early July 2023, Trisha responded to the allegations that her "friend" sent her nude photos and videos — which are behind a paywall — to underage fans behind her back. In a 20-minute video titled "colleen," Trisha corroborated the claims, adding that Ballinger did this "multiple times."

"I do not condone sending unsolicited nudes to anybody, sex worker or not," she said. "I think using someone's nudes as a way to hurt them, make fun of them, make light of them, be mean, is the lowest form of human."

trisha paytas says that colleen ballinger told her the screenshots of her making fun of trisha's OF were "taken out of context" .. please pic.twitter.com/VOUtB7GZLI — aaron (@89srem) July 3, 2023

"I think that's so inhumane, I think that's so disgusting for anyone," Trisha added. "These weren't a long time ago. This is someone well into their 30s, just gave birth, sending nudes. And a month prior, I was in [Ballinger's] house, meeting her child... and doing a Mukbang with her."

Trisha addressed the "viewing parties," stating that they occurred so people could make fun of her. She explained, "I'm the joke. My naked body's the joke, I guess. I don't know, it's very odd."

"Hearing all that horrible stuff... about my body just being messed up or disgusting, it's a lot," Trisha continued, later questioning the purpose of sending such messages: "Sending these to fans unsolicited, the context of which she was sending these, I don't get the purpose. I don't know if there was an inside joke that I'm missing."

Trisha confronted Colleen about the allegations, and she denied them.

Later in the video, Trisha said she reached out to Ballinger about the allegations, who denied any wrongdoing. "I did ask her about these a couple of weeks ago," Trisha revealed. "She assured me that she had never sent photos of me, [and] that this one fan who was underage at the time would send photos to her."

trisha paytas explaining colleen ballinger lied to her only 3 weeks ago about sending her OF photos around - iiii cannot anymore pic.twitter.com/kcoPWUcnBq — aaron (@89srem) July 3, 2023

In the end, Trisha confirmed that she's no longer friends with Ballinger, saying, "I'm not going to speak on this again. I will never speak [about] Colleen again. She just does not exist to me anymore."