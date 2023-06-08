Home > Viral News > Influencers What's the Drama Surrounding Colleen Ballinger? The Creator Is Being Accused of Grooming What's the drama involving creator Colleen Ballinger? The influencer is being accused of inappropriate relations with fans who were minors. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 8 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Colleen Ballinger at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards

In early June 2023, drama was drummed up revolving around actor and influencer Colleen Ballinger. As an active comedian, YouTuber, and singer, she is best known for her online personality Miranda Sings, a comedy act in which she portrays an egotistical musician who sorely overestimates her charm and singing talents. She also created and starred in a Netflix series called Haters Back Off from 2016 to 2017, which adapts her YouTube character into her own story.

Throughout her ongoing career, Colleen has also won multiple awards for her web-based performances, including a Teen Choice Award and a Streamy Award, both of which she earned in 2015. Unfortunately, she finds herself at the center of controversy after multiple people came forth lobbying accusations against her for alleged inappropriate behavior with fans who were minors at the time. Here's what we know so far about the drama surrounding Colleen Ballinger.

Source: Getty Images Colleen Ballinger as her online character, Miranda Sings

Let's break down the Colleen Ballinger drama.

Colleen's content has proven popular among younger viewers. Unfortunately, this has reportedly led to several inappropriate interactions with some of her fans and allegations of "grooming" some of her minor fans. YouTuber Kodee (she/they), known for their drama-focused YouTube channel KodeeRants, posted about their experience with Colleen and even provided screenshots of text messages that supposedly link Colleen to group chats that included both minors and adults.

"I did not know at the time that there were minors in these group chats," Kodee admitted when they, as an adult, were first added. "I should have done the research on [this], so I want to apologize to any child who was in these group chats. I should not have been in a group chat with you." In light of their open apology, Kodee also shared screenshots of instances where Colleen would ask fans who were minors at the time inappropriate questions. One of those fans was Adam McIntyre.

In 2017, years before Kodee's revelation, Adam McIntyre had come forward about Colleen's alleged inappropriate behavior against him. She had allegedly exploited Adam for unpaid child labor for running her social media accounts when he was 17. Colleen even apparently subjected him to uncomfortable questions about sex at the time.

While many fans, including Kodee, were supposedly manipulated to speak out against Adam, Kodee's admission to this behavior in 2023 seemingly corroborates Adam's previous claims.

Since Kodee first spoke up against Colleen, Adam has posted two lengthy videos in which he provides more details about his harrowing experience with Colleen. He even invited Kodee onto a stream, thanking them for being the first person to publicly support them in his campaign against Colleen. If both Adam's accusations and Kodee's screenshots are any indications, however, Adam may not be the only minor with whom Colleen has been inappropriate.

