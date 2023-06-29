Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Is Colleen Ballinger Getting a Divorce? Details On Her Marriage With Erik Stocklin Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings) is one of YouTube's most popular creators. Now, rumors allege she and husband Erik Stocklin are getting a divorce. By Kelly Corbett Jun. 29 2023, Published 2:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @Colleen

Actress, singer, and YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has been in the public eye for years. She is most famous for her satirical character Miranda Sings, a hilarious woman with way much lipstick on, who loves to sing but isn't actually as good as she thinks she is. Colleen created the character in 2008 and has since amassed a following of more than 22 million subscribers across her three different YouTube channels.

Colleen also had a Netflix show dubbed Haters Back Off, which focused on Miranda Sings' life. The streaming service also hosts a Miranda Sings comedy special. But in June 2023, Colleen started making headlines for alleged inappropriate behavior with fans who were minors at the time. She shared an apology video addressing the claims against her, but fans, understandably, are not taking this lightly.

Source: getty images Colleen Ballinger as Miranda Sings

Are Colleen Ballinger and husband Erik Stocklin getting a divorce?

In a Deuxmoi post shared in June 2023, one person wrote in claiming that Colleen had been busy with divorce papers, noting that her husband had recently filed and they were trying to arrange a custody agreement for their kids. The tip also referred to the accusations against Colleen as "false and exaggerated."

A blind item from Deuxmoi that’s definitely about Colleen Ballinger and Erik. I don’t agree with them claiming the accusations are “false and exaggerated” but I’m not surprised if divorce is a possibility. pic.twitter.com/ai1fIG4WrE — Kiwi ✨ (@kiwiopinions) June 11, 2023

Since 2018, Colleen has been married to Erik Stocklin. They met when he auditioned for Colleen's series Haters Back Off in 2016, which he starred in.

As for if he served her divorce papers, it is unclear. There is no actual evidence proving that he did, so right now, this claim is nothing more than a rumor. That said, some people believe that Erik should file due to Colleen's alleged grooming accusations. "I think that Erik should divorce her. He should have primary custody. She should have to have supervised visits with the kids."

I think that Erik should divorce her. He should have primary custody. She should have to have supervised visits with the kids. #ColleenBallinger — Jessica (@ilve2sing) June 23, 2023

Colleen Ballinger's first divorce was with first husband Joshua David Evans.

Colleen married Joshua David Evans (JoshuaDTV on YouTube) in July 2015 after they first started dating in 2009. The public adored their relationship. But in September 2016, Colleen and Joshua announced they were getting a divorce in a video.