Home > Viral News > Influencers An Explicit Video of Teen Mikayla Campinos Was Leaked, and Now a Report Claims She's Dead After an explicit video of Mikayla Campinos was leaked online, one website claimed the 16-year-old influencer committed suicide. What happened to her? By Kelly Corbett Jun. 21 2023, Published 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mikaylacampinos

If you're on TikTok, you may be familiar with creator Mikayla Campinos (@mikaylacampinos). The 16 year old from Canada is known for sharing lifestyle and comedy videos on her page, where she has over 2 million followers. She also loves sharing photos of her chic outfits on Instagram, where she has over 380,000 followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Mikayla is definitely a beloved Gen Z public figure, to say the least. But lately, there has been some concerning talk about her making the rounds on the internet. What is it and is it true? What happened to Mikayla Campinos? We investigate below.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Mikayla Campinos? A NSFW video of her leaked online.

In June 2023, an explicit video of Mikayla was leaked on the internet. It seems the video has since been removed from social media platforms, although there are still snippets of it in existence. It appears that Mikayla didn't consent to the video's release and it's unknown who posted it online. That said, not only is this completely mortifying for her, but given that she's a minor, there could be some major legal repercussions for the person behind the video.

On TikTok, users are making videos teasing the leaked content. Others are standing up for Mikayla, like the user in the video below. The user writes: "The Mikayla Campinos situation is disgusting and the only reason you find it funny or think it's her fault is because it's not you."

Article continues below advertisement

He continues: "Anybody with a brain can see she's the victim here and as a 17-year-old guy, I couldn’t imagine having something like that out there for literally everyone to see. It's sad and sickening and things like this shouldn’t happen, especially to someone so young. Like seriously come on now, what did she do to deserve something so traumatic, I don’t get how people don’t see the problem here.”

Article continues below advertisement

Some news outlets are now saying Mikayla Campinos is dead — is it a hoax?

Shortly after the explicit video of Mikayla was released, news of her alleged death started to spread. A website titled OxGaps published the following information: "Mikayla was found dead after an apparent murder-suicide. She allegedly shot herself in the head after killing a man, who was later identified as a 50-year-old Hamilton resident. The man’s identity hasn't been revealed, and it’s unclear what their relationship was."

The website further noted that the release of the video took a toll on the teen's mental health, which seemingly lead to her death. It is important to note that OxGaps does not verify where it received this information from and presents no actual evidence that this is true.

Article continues below advertisement

If Mikayla did pass away, it's likely that her family and management team would have released a statement regarding it. And while Mikayla hasn't posted on social media since OxGaps alleged her death, it's very possible that she decided to take a break from social media after her video was leaked. As of right now, there is no reason to believe that Mikayla passed away.