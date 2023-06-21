Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTok Influencer Britney Joy Has Died at the Age of 35 What is TikTok influencer Britney Joy's cause of death? The popular creator and her mom unfortunately passed away on June 19, 2023. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 21 2023, Published 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thatgirlbritneyjoy

It’s with a heavy, sad heart that we share the news that TikTok influencer Britney Joy (real name: Britney Smith) @thatgirlbritneyjoy, best known for her hilarious comedy skits and her work 9-5 videos, has passed away, along with her mother, Sherie Smith. Britney was only 35 years old.

As TikTok users and fans mourn Britney’s passing and share condolences to the family and loved ones, folks are wondering what exactly happened to claim two lives at once. Here’s everything that we know.

What is Britney Joy’s cause of death?

According to ABC13, Britney and her mother’s causes of death are linked to a car crash on West Tisdell in Houston, Tex., on June 19, 2023. Houston police told the outlet that Britney was driving with her mother in tow when a truck driver struck the vehicle. At this time, no charges have been made, but an investigation is currently in full swing.

"It looked like her car and everybody, when I was walking up, said a mom and daughter died, and I knew they had left and knew the only mom and daughter would be my mom and sister," Tiffany Smith Cofield, Britney’s little sister, told the outlet.

Tragically, Tiffany shared that Britney and Sherie were heading out to enjoy Juneteenth festivities at Emancipation Park when the accident occurred. "There will never be a time when I won't miss my mother and my sister. They were my best friends. They were everything," Tiffany told the site.

Britney’s sister, Tiffany Smith Cofield, is raising funds for the funerals via a GoFundMe page.

Unfortunately, the Smith family was not prepared to lose Britney and Sherie, so they are calling on folks to help financially. “We were not adequately prepared to have to lay both my sister and mother to rest at the same time,” Tiffany said via a GoFundMe page. “This happened so suddenly and was truly something I could have never imagined, losing my best friends. Please consider donating anything you can. It all helps.”

Tiffany went on to share that the family is hoping “to do a memorial service for her and my mother to celebrate both lives.” The goal for the GoFundMe page is listed as $100,000. As of writing the page has received close to $70,000, thanks to nearly 4,000 donations.

Britney was able to entertain the masses with her share of POV and GRWM videos where she shared her favorite products and hilarious commentary. The creator earned a following of over 400,000 people.

