Famous TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Died by Suicide Following 'Heavy Financial Burdens' Bobby Moudy was well known on TikTok, and following the news of his death, many fans want to know what his cause of death was. By Joseph Allen May 5 2023, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. Following the news that TikTok influencer Bobby Moudy had died at the age of 46, users began to pay tribute to him in the comments under his videos. Bobby, who was best known for his dad persona on the platform, died somewhat unexpectedly, leading some to wonder exactly what happened that led to his death.

Unfortunately, the story of Bobby's death is weighted with tragedy, and his family have been fairly open about the circumstances surrounding his death.

What was TikTok star Bobby Moudy's cause of death?

Early on May 5, Bobby's family announced that the TikTok star had died. Shortly afterward, they issued a statement explaining the circumstances surrounding his death. "Bobby was a loving father, husband, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs," the statement read. "But also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock."

Following the news of Bobby's death, a GoFundMe page was created that was designed to raise money for his family. The fundraiser is being organized by someone named Mandy, who says they are a close friend of the family. "If Bobby touched your life in any way, personally or through his fun family TikTok page, please consider helping his family through this devastating time," Mandy's message reads.

"Whether you are able to give or not, please cover Jennifer, Kaytlin, Max, and Charleigh in your prayers," the message concludes. Bobby amassed a following of more than 360,000 subscribers on TikTok and was known for posting videos in which he pranked his kids or did challenges with them. In general, his channel was filled with the kind of uplifting content that reflects TikTok at its best.

Donors are paying tribute to Bobby's legacy and praying for his family.

In the comments on the GoFundMe page, donors are offering their own remembrances of Bobby along with their donation. The GoFundMe has a $75,000 goal, and it's already hit almost $60,000 as of this writing. "Bobby and his family were and will be a blessing to everyone they touched," one person wrote. "I’m praying for y’all every time I think of y’all. I’m so sorry you’re going through this," another person added.

Given the number of donations that Bobby's GoFundMe has already received, it's clear that he had an enormous impact on those who really knew him, as well as those who only knew him through TikTok. His death is a reminder that it's always impossible to know what someone is really going through, even if you think you do.

Bobby's legacy will clearly live on through those that he touched, and it seems like the fundraising effort for his family will be a tremendous success. The financial burdens that they face may be lessened, but it won't lessen the toll of having lost such an important person in all of their lives.