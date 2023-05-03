Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Prime Video Why Is a Dance From 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Going Viral? Details on the Trend A dance involving 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' is a trend on TikTok. Here's everything we know about the latest dance craze online By Katherine Stinson May 3 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

We think Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) would get a kick out of the latest The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dance trend taking TikTok by storm. So why are TikTok creators dancing to a specific routine and song used in the hit Prime Video series anyway? What episode did the dance challenge originate from?

Article continues below advertisement

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel dance trend in question involves creators dancing to the song "Pink Shoe Laces" by the group The Chordettes. So is there any reason for the trend on TikTok, or are talented dancers just having fun with the song? Here's what we know.

Source: YouTube/@AlleyKerr

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' TikTok dance trend?

The dance sequence that inspired the TikTok Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dance challenge occurred during The Marvelous Mrs. Masel Season 2, Episode 9, titled, "Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy." During the episode, Midge finally lands her first TV gig, but naturally, nothing goes as she expected. When she initially makes her way onto the TV studio set, a dance troupe performs a routine to "Pink Shoelaces."

So in the ongoing trend of TikTok dances, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dance trend is basically a challenge for TikTok creators to recreate the entire "Pink Shoelaces" dance sequence by faithfully performing each step of the show's original choreography.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Is there a winner in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' dance challenge?

For the TikTok un-initiated, dance challenges never have an actual winner. It may be called a challenge, but it is more accurate to call dances on the social media platform dance trends. However, for dance challenge trends like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dance, fellow TikTok users typically will comment on their favorite take on the dance trend with, "You win this dance trend," or something along those lines.

So there's no actual prize for competing in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dance challenge, unless you count more followers from your take on the dance going viral as a prize (and hey, some people make a living as social media creators!)

Article continues below advertisement

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' creator called the show's choreographer her, "secret weapon."

So who is the person behind the iconic dances on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel anyway? That would be the series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's go-to choreographer, Marguerite Derricks. Back in 2020, Amy told The New York Times, "We call Marguerite our secret weapon because it’s as if we have another almost a director onstage ... She understands how to do dance for camera, because it’s actually a different animal. it’s not a proscenium, it’s 3-D. It’s everything the world envelops.”