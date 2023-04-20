Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Prime Video 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Gives Midge a New Job During Its Final Season 'The Gordon Ford Show' is a focal point in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's final season. Was it actually a real show in the '60s, though? By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 20 2023, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

In the first episode of the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, we hear about The Gordon Ford Show. In a flash-forward scene of a much-older Midge on a 60 Minutes special, she points out her iconic outfits from over the years. One of them is from her first day as a writer on the Tonight Show-esque late night talk show.

And it's hard not to wonder if The Gordon Ford Show is real on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. At the very least, it's an important part of Midge's story. There's a reason it's a central part of Season 5 and it could be where her big break finally happens. But the show itself feels familiar in some ways, so was it real in the '60s? It may be based on a real talk show.

Was 'The Gordon Ford' show on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' real?

The Gordon Ford Show is not a real show in the history of late-night talk shows. However, it is so reminiscent of shows like The Tonight Show that we have to assume it's based on that or something close to it. Since Midge is often compared to legend Joan Rivers and Joan had a close friendship with The Tonight Show's Johnny Carson, the connection and inspiration makes sense.

There are also slight references to The Tonight Show on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Like when Jack Paar is referenced as a potential host to give Midge a shot. He was The Tonight Show host from 1957-1962. It's the clear inspiration for the very fictional Gordon Ford Show. Even if Gordon Ford himself is a fictional character.

#MrsMaisel season 5 is phenomenal. A massive expansion of the breadth and scope of the series. Putting Midge in The Gordon Ford Show and late night TV was a brilliant move. The only thing that could be better is if the Enterprise-D shows up in episode 9. @MaiselTV pic.twitter.com/bu0yZPSlmL — John Orquiola (@BackoftheHead) April 16, 2023

Midge gets a job on 'The Gordon Ford Show.'

In Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge is hired as the first and only female writer for The Gordon Ford Show. She sees it as a stepping stone to hopefully lead the way to appear on the show as a stand-up comic. But in order to be considered serious enough for a role even close to that, Midge has to prove herself as a solid writer first.

