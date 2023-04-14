Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Prime Video Will There Be Any 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Spinoffs? Fans Hope So It's still hard to accept that 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' is ending with its fifth season. Could there be a 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' spinoff? By Katherine Stinson Apr. 14 2023, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

It's the final curtain call for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) making one last effort to carve out a career for herself in the male-dominated world of comedy. So, is she successful? Will she get her happily ever after by the time the Maisel series finale rolls around on May 26, 2023?

Article continues below advertisement

Better yet, could there be any Marvelous Mrs. Maisel spinoffs in the works? What characters would they center around? Would it be a sneaky way for Rachel to continue playing Midge? After all, it's still hard to accept that her story is ending with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5! Here's everything we know about the possibility of a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel spinoff.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' spinoff?

As of April 14, 2023, there is no confirmed Marvelous Mrs. Maisel spinoff in the works. However, two very important people told Extra TV that they'd be down for a spinoff if they ever got the call to come back. We're talking of course, about Rachel herself, and her ride or die on the show and offscreen, Alex Borstein (she plays Susie Myerson in the series).

When asked if they'd ever return for a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel series, Alex said, "I will show up anywhere. If you give me a call, I’ll be there. I would do it in a heartbeat." As for Rachel? She joked, "You can do that, I’ll stand off to the side. I’ll play someone else." (So, what's she's saying is that there is still a chance!)

Article continues below advertisement

How many episodes are in the final season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 (the final season) will have nine episodes in total. Following the three episode release for the Season 5 premiere, one new episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will drop on Prime Video every Friday until the series finale on May 26, 2023. So, does Midge finally make it big on her own terms? After all, Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) called Midge out for turning down the chance to be the opening act for Tony Bennett.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Midge had sworn to herself that she never wanted to be relegated to the opening act again (after the whole Shy Baldwin tour snafu). Lenny told Midge if she really wasn't going to take the opportunity that she would break his heart. What path did Midge choose in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5? Did she stick to her pact with herself or go on the Tony Bennett comedy tour as the opening act?