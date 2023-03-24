Home > Television > Yellowjackets Source: Showtime Javi's Disappearance in 'Yellowjackets' Still Has Fans Concerned By Anna Garrison Mar. 24 2023, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

Now that Yellowjackets Season 2 is here, fans are reflecting on their biggest unanswered questions from Season 1 in hopes they'll be answered in the show's sophomore season. For many fans, their burning question is: what happened to Javi (Luciano Leroux) in Yellowjackets?!

The youngest member of the 1996 survival party disappears before the first season's end, leaving his brother Travis (Kevin Alves) distraught. Here's a recap of everything that happened to Javi in Yellowjackets so far, as well as our best theories about his future on the show.

Source: Showtime

What happened to Javi in 'Yellowjackets'?

The fateful Yellowjackets soccer trip wasn't exclusive to members of the team. In addition to the team members and their coaches attending, Coach Martinez brought his two sons: Travis and Javi. Sadly, as soon as the plane crashes, Coach Martinez dies, leaving his sons behind. Javi is immensely impacted by his father's death and even refuses to stop chewing a piece of gum his dad gave him to prevent his ears from popping on the plane for three days.

In an attempt to help Javi feel closer to his dad, Travis and Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) break into Coach Martinez's grave and retrieve his class ring to give to Javi for safekeeping. Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) also comforts Javi and encourages him to write down his thoughts in a journal if he needs.

Source: Showtime

While everyone's grief mellows in the face of survival, during Season 1 Episode 9, "Doomcoming," the girls drink fermented berries unknowingly spiked with hallucinogenic mushrooms. Travis is busy with Jackie (Ella Purnell), leaving Javi to witness the girls spiral into insanity, with seemingly pre-cognitive Lottie (Courtney Eaton) telling him to "Run!" in a terrifying voice.

As a result, Javi flees the girls into the woods, briefly returning before running off again. At the start of Season 2, Javi is still nowhere to be found, but winter has arrived in the Canadian wilderness, making it seemingly impossible to predict if Javi is alive or dead. Some fans have theorized he's alive, while others aren't as hopeful.

Source: Showtime