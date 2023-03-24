Distractify
Home > Television > Yellowjackets
Luciano Leroux as Javi Martinez
Source: Showtime

Javi's Disappearance in 'Yellowjackets' Still Has Fans Concerned

By

Mar. 24 2023, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

Now that Yellowjackets Season 2 is here, fans are reflecting on their biggest unanswered questions from Season 1 in hopes they'll be answered in the show's sophomore season. For many fans, their burning question is: what happened to Javi (Luciano Leroux) in Yellowjackets?!

Article continues below advertisement

The youngest member of the 1996 survival party disappears before the first season's end, leaving his brother Travis (Kevin Alves) distraught. Here's a recap of everything that happened to Javi in Yellowjackets so far, as well as our best theories about his future on the show.

The Yellowjackets comfort Javi (Luciano Leroux) in the aftermath of the plane crash.
Source: Showtime
Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Javi in 'Yellowjackets'?

The fateful Yellowjackets soccer trip wasn't exclusive to members of the team. In addition to the team members and their coaches attending, Coach Martinez brought his two sons: Travis and Javi. Sadly, as soon as the plane crashes, Coach Martinez dies, leaving his sons behind.

Javi is immensely impacted by his father's death and even refuses to stop chewing a piece of gum his dad gave him to prevent his ears from popping on the plane for three days.

In an attempt to help Javi feel closer to his dad, Travis and Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) break into Coach Martinez's grave and retrieve his class ring to give to Javi for safekeeping. Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) also comforts Javi and encourages him to write down his thoughts in a journal if he needs.

Article continues below advertisement
Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), Javi (Luciano Leroux) and Travis (Kevin Alves) attend a séance.
Source: Showtime

While everyone's grief mellows in the face of survival, during Season 1 Episode 9, "Doomcoming," the girls drink fermented berries unknowingly spiked with hallucinogenic mushrooms. Travis is busy with Jackie (Ella Purnell), leaving Javi to witness the girls spiral into insanity, with seemingly pre-cognitive Lottie (Courtney Eaton) telling him to "Run!" in a terrifying voice.

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, Javi flees the girls into the woods, briefly returning before running off again. At the start of Season 2, Javi is still nowhere to be found, but winter has arrived in the Canadian wilderness, making it seemingly impossible to predict if Javi is alive or dead. Some fans have theorized he's alive, while others aren't as hopeful.

Lottie (Courtney Eaton) and Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) during "Doomcoming."
Source: Showtime

Do you think Javi is still alive? Only time will tell. Season 2 of Yellowjackets begins on March 24, 2023, with episodes airing on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET on Sundays thereafter.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Fans Are Hungry to Know Who Gets Eaten in 'Yellowjackets' — Our Best Theories

'Yellowjackets' Star Kevin Alves Says Travis Is Hopeful "No Matter the Cost" in Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

The 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 Recap You Need Before Season 2 Airs

Latest Yellowjackets News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.