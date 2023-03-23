Home > Television > Yellowjackets Source: Showtime 'Yellowjackets' Star Kevin Alves Says Travis Is Hopeful "No Matter the Cost" in Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE) By Anna Garrison Mar. 23 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Buzz, buzz, buzz! It's almost time to return to the wilderness for Season 2 of Showtime's hit series, Yellowjackets. Fans have been waiting over a year to return to the mysteries of the Canadian wilderness and their favorite stranded soccer team. In particular, the fate of Travis Martinez (Kevin Alves) has been on the minds of fans since adult Travis's shocking Season 1 death.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, actor Kevin Alves teased his character's arc during Season 2 and hinted at how teen Travis's relationships are changing to try and survive the winter.

What happened to Travis in 'Yellowjackets'?

The more appropriate question might be — what hasn't happened to Travis in Yellowjackets? Travis and his younger brother, Javi Martinez (Luciano Leroux), accompany their father, the team coach, on the fateful soccer championship trip to Seattle. As fans know, not only does Coach Martinez die after being flung out of the plane mid-crash, but after "Doomcoming," Javi runs off into the woods alone.

In Season 1, Travis is closed off from most of the group as he struggles with conflicting emotions of anger and guilt. "I think there's a lot of pent-up anger that Travis feels towards his family. And that's a really confusing anger to have when you are just wishing that you were back with your mom. And you're also at the same time wishing that your dad wasn't gone," Kevin explained.

He added, "I think he's caught up in a lot of confusing feelings. And I think that's what keeps him so closed off. He's never really had interaction with a lot of people or girls his age." "I think there's a part of him that wishes he had put his foot down and almost been like the man of the house and said, 'We're not going.' But now he has to live with the decisions he made," Kevin reflected.

In Season 2, with his survival and Javi's life on the line, Kevin says that Travis changes his outlook. "I think he's just trying to cling on to something, cling on to some sort of hope, both that his brother is alive and that they're gonna get out of there somehow. And I think he's willing to cling on to hope no matter what the cost," he shared.

Kevin Alves hints that Travis and Natalie's relationship could be tested.

During Season 1, Travis and Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) begin a relationship. But things aren't always smooth sailing between the pair, and Adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) even claims that she and Travis "made each other worse." Is the worst yet to come for Natalie and Travis's relationship in Season 2?

Travis and Natalie's relationship is volatile from the beginning, Kevin told us. "Their relationship is rooted in their mutual grief of their parents, in their mutual disdain of their parents, in their mutual feeling of not being accepted and feeling alone," he said. "And so that mixed with love creates this very toxic kind of relationship that they have at the moment that can only have its ups and downs. "

