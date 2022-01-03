Get Ready 'Yellowjackets' Fans; Showtime's Hit Drama Isn't Over Just Yet

The quick success of Yellowjackets was something that Showtime network officials were shocked by. The show's official streaming debut actually only came in second to the network's most famous long-running drama series, Dexter, which was re-released in 2021 as a new limited series titled Dexter: New Blood.

Yellowjackets airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime, and the episodes that have already been released are available to stream on Showtime's official website as well as Hulu.