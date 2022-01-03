Get Ready 'Yellowjackets' Fans; Showtime's Hit Drama Isn't Over Just Yet

Get Ready 'Yellowjackets' Fans; Showtime's Hit Drama Isn't Over Just YetBy Chris Barilla
Jan. 3 2022, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Ever since it first premiered on Nov. 14, 2021, on Showtime, Yellowjackets has quickly become a fan favorite, leaving millions of viewers clamoring for more of the new and exciting psychological thriller. The show boasts a slightly unconventional yet effective format that flashes back and forth between two time periods, exploring a tragic plane crash and the trauma those who were involved experienced later in life.
Yellowjackets is as captivating as it is a conscious reflection on the immense toll that traumatic life events take on an individual. With Season 1 of the show already simmering in fans' minds, many are already asking the question of when and if Season 2 is coming out. So, will there actually be a Season 2 of Yellowjackets? Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'?
Get excited, Yellowjackets fans — it has already been confirmed that the breakout hit show will indeed be returning for a second season. The immense success and glowing critical reception that the first season of Yellowjackets has enjoyed since its November 2021 release has secured its future for now, and Jonathan Liso is set to join the show as its executive producer.
"Yellowjackets is a genre-bending, riveting story told across time periods, exploring the journeys of these women at two of the most formative times in their lives," said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc. in an official press release announcing the show's renewal. "We have an unbelievable cast, led by Juliette [Lewis], Christina [Ricci], Melanie [Lynskey] and Tawny [Cypress], in a series that’s going to leave you on the edge of your seat with every episode."
Yellowjackets became an overnight fan-favorite in a way that few shows have in cable television history. It currently boasts a ridiculously impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and even received a Critic's Choice nomination for best drama series. With that being said, it only took until halfway through Season 1 for Showtime to make the (likely easy) decision to bring it back for another season.
When does 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 come out?
At the moment, Season 2 of Yellowjackets does not have an official release date, likely because the show is still in production as the decision to renew it at all was only made recently. Nonetheless, we'll be sure to update to include when the new season will be coming on the air once the information is made available.
The quick success of Yellowjackets was something that Showtime network officials were shocked by. The show's official streaming debut actually only came in second to the network's most famous long-running drama series, Dexter, which was re-released in 2021 as a new limited series titled Dexter: New Blood.
Yellowjackets airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime, and the episodes that have already been released are available to stream on Showtime's official website as well as Hulu.