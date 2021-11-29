Where Is 'Yellowjackets' Filmed? Details on Showtime's Psychological Thriller

The show only has one season so far, but it’s already garnering a lot of attention. When a team of super-talented high school soccer players survives a plane crash deep in the wilderness of Ontario, they do whatever it takes to survive. Cannibalism, creating dangerous clans, and warring against each other become methods of survival. Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress star in this super interesting series on Showtime.

As with most shows, fans are curious about the different locations producers selected for filming the series. Here’s what you should know about Yellowjackets' filming locations.