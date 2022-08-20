These New Faces on 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Indicate More Survivors

First, on Aug. 11, 2022, Deadline announced that actress Lauren Ambrose would be joining the cast of YellowjacketsSeason 2 in a series regular position as Adult Vanessa Palmer. Vanessa, known as Van, was the romantic interest of Taissa (played as a teen by Jasmin Savoy Brown and as an adult by Tawny Cypress.)

Currently, actor Liv Hewson plays young Vanessa, who was also upped to series regular for Season 2.