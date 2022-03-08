Let's Meet the Actor Who Plays the Tortured Lenny Bruce in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Lenny Bruce once said, "I'm not a comedian. I'm Lenny Bruce." For him, there was no way to tell where the comic ended and Lenny Bruce began. Being a comedian wasn't so much a job, but a way of existing. What he said, and when he said it, made Lenny Bruce a voice of a generation, despite his troubled personal life.

It would take a deeply complicated actor to portray one of comedy's most layered and thoughtful performers. And don't forget funny, because Lenny was hilarious. So, who plays Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?