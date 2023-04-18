Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Prime Video Milo Ventimiglia Returns to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' in Hilarious Form in the Fifth Season Milo Ventimiglia's 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 character makes a glorious return in Season 5 – here's a reminder of who his character was. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 17 2023, Published 8:56 p.m. ET

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 on Prime Video. Running into an old hookup is always awkward, especially if it's in the middle of a crowded subway while you're on your day to work on the first day of the job. Sylvio (Milo Ventimiglia) just can't take a hint when Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) spurns his bid to speak with her on the aforementioned crowded subway.

Wait, so why was Midge so eager to get away from Sylvio again? After all, she definitely had to opposite reaction when she ran into her other old flame, Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) at the airport. So who was Milo's Maisel character again anyway? Why was Midge so keen to avoid him? Here's a refresher!

Source: Prime Video Sylvio (Milo Ventimiglia) looks annoyed at the New York subway in a gray suit and blue tie

Who was Milo Ventimiglia's character in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' again? (SPOILERS)

Milo Ventimiglia's return to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the hilariously unexpected cameo we didn't know we needed — back in the fourth season of the Prime Video series, Midge and Milo's Maisel character, Sylvio, hit it off during Midge's daily visits to Riverside Park.

It was apparent from the start that Midge and Sylvio were digging each other, and Sylvio seemed to be the knight in shining armor that Midge deserved. Until she discovered that Sylvio was supposed to be a knight in shining armor for another woman. He was married the whole time! (And then he had the gall to make Midge late to her first day writing for the Gordon Ford show in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5!)

Source: YouTube Midge on 'The Marvelous Miss Maisel'

Did Sylvio ruin Riverside Park for Midge?

However, it turns out Sylvio did in fact, learn from the embarrassing post-wife reveal after he and Midge hooked up in the fourth season. After a hilarious subway chase, Sylvio informs Midge that he and his wife were on the outs way before Midge entered the picture. He seems at peace with the fact that he's finally getting a divorce, telling Midge that he just wanted to apologize to her for what previously transpired.

Sylvio asks if he ruined Riverside Park for Midge, who loosens up when she realizes that Sylvio really doesn't have any ulterior motives. She accepts his apology by saying that he did not in fact ruin the park for her.

Source: YouTube 'The Marvelous Miss Maisel'

So will Sylvio return to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'?

It's definitely up in the air! Sylvio and Midge depart with the unfulfilled promise that they might run into each other at Riverside Park one day. Sylvio, truly repentant, agrees to accept Midge's, "maybe." As he walks away, a cop eavesdropping throws in his two cents, telling Sylvio he's rooting for him! (Maybe a hint to the future?)