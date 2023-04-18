Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Getty Images What Is Alex Borstein's Ethnicity? All About the 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star Alex Borstein has a rich family heritage. So what is Alex's ethnicity? What is her faith? Here's what we know. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 18 2023, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

The hit comedy-drama series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video follows the journey of Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a young Jewish housewife who finds herself on a comedic career path after her husband cheats on her. Renowned comedic actress Alex Borstein plays Susie Myerson, Midge's snarky yet loyal talent manager. Susie is also supposed to be Jewish, but her faith isn't really explored on the show like Midge's is during the events of each episode.

Interestingly, offscreen, Rachel herself isn't Jewish like her onscreen persona, while Alex actually is! Alex's family history is tragic, yet incredibly inspiring. Here's everything we know about Alex's ethnicity, family history, and more.

Source: Getty Images Alex and her father, Irv

What is 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star Alex Borstein's ethnicity?

Per an interview Alex did with The Daily Beast, the Mad TV alum revealed that she is Hungarian and Mongolian, in addition to being Jewish on her mother and father's side of the family. She told the Jewish Journal, "My father was raised Orthodox in Atlanta, Georgia, and my mother is a child survivor of the Holocaust. She was born in Budapest at the time when they were lining Jews up and shooting them into pits."

Alex noted, "My grandmother gave my mother in her bassinet to a cousin, who was around 8 or 9, and the girl just walked out of line and kept walking. There were stories of holes in their shoes and lice in their hair, but they got out alive."

Alex lovingly noted in the same interview that Susie reminded her of her grandmother and her mother. "My grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, was very funny, very dark and bi---y. My mother went back to school later in life to get her MSW or MFT psychotherapy degree, one of those ... series of letters with a bunch of m’s in it. They were tough broads who kept reinventing themselves, and there’s a piece of Susie in there."

Alex Borstein also has a new comedy special out on Prime Video.

Alex's father is in the audience for her new taped comedy special Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits, where Alex jokingly asked him if she was what he expected when he first learned he was having a daughter. She appears to be very close with her father, Irv Borstein, even taking him as her date to the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 premiere! (We love to see it.)