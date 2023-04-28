Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Prime Video Susie's Sexuality "Isn't What 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Is About" (EXCLUSIVE) Is Susie gay in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’? Fans all over the internet are calling for Susie to be gay, so we spoke with Alex Borstein. By Jamie Lerner Apr. 28 2023, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5, Episode 4. In the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, fans are still saying, “Let Susie be gay!” Throughout the Prime Video series’s five-season run, fans have speculated about Susie Meyerson’s (Alex Borstein) sexuality, hoping and praying for a coming-out arc. In Seasons 4 and 5, the series starts exploring this without directly saying whether or not Susie is gay.

Luckily for us, Distractify spoke with Emmy winner Alex Borstein about her portrayal of Susie and what she thinks of the internet’s obsession with Susie’s sexuality. So with everything we know so far, is Susie gay in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or is it just speculation?

Source: Prime Video

Alex Borstein hinted that Susie is gay but also that it's not important to ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’

In Season 5, Episode 4, Susie confronts someone from her past who could lead to a nearly concrete answer about her sexuality. When Susie crosses paths with Gordon Ford’s wife, Hedy (Nina Arianda), their previous relationship leads to an argument in the street.

Susie is still full of hurt from the way it ended after their close relationship in college. It’s not said outright if they had a sexual or romantic relationship, but it is hinted at.

Source: Prime Video

“It is alluded to, but more than alluded to that [Hedy] is someone she was absolutely head over heels in love with who broke her heart,” Alex told Distractify. And while it hasn’t yet been confirmed in the show, both Alex and showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino have shared that Susie’s queerness is at least present.

In Season 4, Episode 4, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) takes Susie to a lesbian bar to encourage Susie to come out. And instead of denying it, Susie shares her frustration that Midge wants to be part of Susie’s private life. Throughout the series, Susie keeps Midge (and others) at arm’s length.

susie finally gay canon or am i reading too much into this? #mrsmaisel — jonah (@boobks) April 21, 2023

When the aforementioned episode premiered, Amy told TV Line at the time, “I don’t think she came out. I think she was confronted with something that she didn’t care to be confronted with. The fact that she and Midge never discussed her personal life is very much by Susie’s design. Susie’s only goal is to become a top-notch manager and to make Midge a star.” Fellow executive producer Daniel Palladino added, “It’s a storyline that will continue to expand [in Season 5].”

Source: Prime Video

We have now seen the beginnings of its expansion, but will Susie ever officially come out? “I think it's funny that people were so adamant in the first seasons about like, ‘Susie's gay! Why don’t you just let her be gay? Let her be gay!’” Alex said. “And it's like, you're watching it in 2022, 2021. This is a character in 1950 who could not wear her heart on her sleeve. You could not walk around and be out and proud. It's a very different time.”

Fans also wonder if Susie is in love with Midge Maisel. Alex Borstein discussed their relationship.

One of the things that makes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel so unique is its focus on female friendship and careers. It’s not about sex or love, so whether or not Susie is “in love” with Midge has little to do with the show's plot. “That's not what the center of the show is,” Alex confirmed. “It's not about either of their sexualities."

Source: Prime Video

She continued, "It's about achieving what they want in their careers. It's about their life's goals. And I think if Susie had been plain old heterosexual, she still would never have shared with Midge about her relationships or her sex life. It's no one's business. Susie's just closed off. And that's a whole other world and it's no one else's business. So I think it's funny that people were so antsy about it and felt that Susie owed them some kind of explanation, but it's interesting to me.”

Alex made it clear that at the end of the day, the most important relationship in the show is between Midge and Susie. She shared, “The core romance in this show is Midge and Susie. It's a romance. It is about this beautiful relationship between these two women. It's platonic, but in some ways, it's deeper than any sexual relationship you might see on a screen."

Source: Getty Images

“I don't like using the term, ‘they complete each other,’" she continued. "But I think they enlarge one another. They allow each person to be as big as they want and take up as much space as they want, and they remind each other that's OK.”