21 Best Television Friends Who Will "Always Be There for You" (EXCLUSIVE) What are the best friendships in TV shows? Even if they shows have finished, the friendships are forever. By Jamie Lerner Apr. 28 2023, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

When we sit down to watch television shows after a long day, it can often feel like we’re watching our friends. One of the ways this is achieved is through the amazing friendships created on the screen. Through sitcoms, dramas, and everything in between, the iconic friendships are basically why we watch them all.

So we’ve compiled a list of the best on-screen friendships. From shows like Friends (which has a title literally referencing its friendships) to Game of Thrones, here are the 21 best friendships in TV shows.

Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins in ‘Parks and Recreation’

Source: NBC

Leslie would do ANYTHING for “dear, sweet Ann” in Parks and Recreation, and similarly, Ann would go to the ends of the Earth just to get Leslie a JJ’s Waffle Iron.

Midge Maisel and Susie Meyerson in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is about many things, but first and foremost, it’s about the relationship between Midge and Susie. Distractify spoke exclusively with Alex Borstein, who plays Susie, about the iconic friendship. “The core romance in this show is Midge and Susie,” she said. “It is about this beautiful relationship between these two women. It's platonic, and it's in some ways deeper than any sexual relationship you might see on a screen."

Source: Prime Video

“They enlarge one another,” she continued. “They allow each person to be as big as they want and take up as much space as they want, and they remind each other that's OK.”

Jamie Tartt and Roy Kent in ‘Ted Lasso’

the roy kent/jamie tartt dynamic in ted lasso is my favourite on-screen male relationship ever pic.twitter.com/q5AHhxKO0g — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) April 19, 2023

A relatively new Ted Lasso friendship, we hope that these two men with hard exteriors can continue supporting each other long after their football careers.

Ilana Wexler and Abbi Abrams in ‘Broad City’

Source: Comedy Central

This list would be a joke without Broad City’s Ilana and Abbi! They are the epitome of queer, unbridled, Brooklyn friendship. Abbi even pretends to be Ilana at her co-op so that Ilana can go to a doctor’s appointment.

Snoopy and Woodstock in ‘Charlie Brown’

Source: CBS

Yes, even cartoon animals can be best friends. Snoopy and Woodstock in Charlie Brown are always there for each other. Charles Schultz even wrote a book about them called Snoopy & Woodstock: Best Friends.

Meredith Grey and Christina Yang in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Source: ABC

Two of the longest-running Grey’s Anatomy characters, Meredith and Christina push each other to be better while also honoring each other’s differences.

Maggie Caruso and Emma Crawford in ‘Playing House’

Source: USA

Playing House didn’t get much play when it premiered in 2014, but it centered on the friendship between Maggie and Emma from childhood that followed them into adulthood. Emma literally gave up her career to help Maggie when she was in need! True friendship.

Miley Stewart and Lilly Truscott in ‘Hannah Montana’

Source: Disney Channel

Any millennial woman can remember tuning into Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel, and we all aspired to have a friendship like Miley and Lilly’s. Lilly keeps her best friend’s alter ego a secret, while Miley supports Lilly in every way possible, even when Lilly and Oliver start dating.

Jane Sloan, Kat Edison, and Sutton Brady in ‘The Bold Type’

Source: Freeform

The trio of best friends in The Bold Type can’t go unnoticed. It’s almost unheard of for three women to be equally close to each other, but Jane, Kat, and Sutton are. They build each other up and make each other better throughout the series.

Bart Simpson and Millhouse Van Houten in ‘The Simpsons’

Source: Fox

In TV’s longest-running series, The Simpsons, Millhouse is Bart’s fourth-grade best friend. Bart may take advantage of Millhouse’s gullibility, but they’re still always there for each other.

Ian Grimm and Poppy Li in ‘Mythic Quest’

Source: Apple TV Plus

Ian and Poppy have a *complicated* relationship in Mythic Quest, but that doesn’t mean that their friendship should go unnoticed. By the end of Season 3, they realize they need each other to make the best games possible — they’re more than colleagues; they’re best friends who love each other.

Troy Barnes and Abed Nadir in ‘Community’

Source: NBC

“Troy and Abed in the morning!” Community is all about friendships, but there’s no friendship more iconic than Troy and Abed. They’re roommates, paintball allies, and blanket fort builders; plus, they are always there for each other. Even when they share a love interest, they both date her to give her the option of who she likes without jealousy.

Cosmo Kramer and Newman in ‘Seinfeld’

Source: NBC

One might think that Jerry and George is the best friendship in Seinfeld, but let’s be honest, Kramer and Newman are friendship goals. They hang out all the time, walk into each other’s apartments, and run the craziest antics together.

Frank Reynolds and Charlie Kelly in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

Source: FX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has its fair share of odd relationships, but none are as hilarious as Frank and Charlie. They’re not only roommates, but they sleep in the same bed. Even at their worst, they have each other’s backs.

Peyton Sawyer and Brooke Davis in ‘One Tree Hill’

Source: The CW

Peyton and Brooke's friendship in One Tree Hill is the epitome of female friendship! Actors Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush often mention on their podcast, Drama Queens, that the show was basically just a love story of Peyton and Brooke’s friendship.

Arya Stark and the Hound in ‘Game of Thrones’

Source: HBO

When we think of Game of Thrones, we don’t always think of friendships, but the thread woven between Arya and the Hound makes them the best of friends. They’d literally kill for each other.

Tiffany DuBois and Kelli Prenny in ‘Insecure’

Source: HBO

The friendship at the center of Insecure is between Issa and Molly, but let’s be honest, Tiff and Kelli are #goals. Even when Tiffany moves away, Kelli is there for her 100 percent.

Jennifer “JJ” Jareau and Spencer Reid in ‘Criminal Minds’

Source: CBS

Criminal Minds is just proof of how colleagues can also be besties. Reid literally learned how to deliver a baby just in case JJ went into labor in the field.

Brian and Stewie Griffin in ‘Family Guy’

Source: Fox

Another long-running animated series, Family Guy follows Peter Griffin’s antics. And while we may say that a dog is a man’s best friend, in Family Guy, a dog is a baby’s best friend. Brian and Stewie give each other advice, go on adventures together, and help each other carry out nefarious plans.

Grace Hanson and Frances “Frankie” Bergstein in ‘Grace and Frankie’

Source: Netflix

We’d be remiss if we left Grace and Frankie off this list. The heart of Grace and Frankie, their friendship shows that we’re never too old to make new friends! At the end of the day, women need each other and make each other’s lives better. Plus, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda’s real-life friendship is what we all yearn for in our later years.

Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani (aka Chanoey) in ‘Friends’

Source: NBC

Of course, in the friendship to end all friendships, Chandler and Joey are the best friend duo in Friends. The main six characters are all best friends (to the point that they seemingly have no other friends), but former roommates Chandler and Joey take it to a whole new level. They give each other exactly what they need, even if they sometimes fight. They’re so close that when Monica and Chandler buy a house, they have a dedicated “Joey room.”

