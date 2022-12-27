The Alleged Death of Lois Griffin From 'Family Guy' Is Trending on Social Media

To be perfectly clear, Lois Griffin is not actually dead. In fact, the most recent episode — which aired on Dec. 11, 2022 — doesn't even feature Lois prominently, much less show her dying. News of her recent death is greatly exaggerated by @minasdemon, though that hasn't stopped the user from jokingly doubling down on the joke in the replies.

It seems this hoax may be a take on TikTok's current celeb-death-hoax trend that has been making its rounds. This prank sees users shock their loved ones by saying that "so-and-so is dead at so-and-so age."