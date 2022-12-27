TikTok's Celebrity Death Hoax Trend Is Confusing Way Too Many People

Indeed, the new trend sees users on the platform secretly filming a friend or family member while they fake surprise and reveal to them that a certain celebrity has died at their current age ("So-and-so dead at 36," for example).

Largely, the videos showcase the victims' reactions to the news, many of which include yelling, jumping out of their chair, crying, and other emotional responses. Oftentimes, laughter from the person recording is the only giveaway to let the victims in on the fact that it's just a joke.