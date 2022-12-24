Oui Oui — 'Emily in Paris' Is Back! Season 3 Was All About Choices, Good and Bad (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 3 on Netflix.

Poor Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins) was faced with the bane of all millennials everywhere in the Season 3 premiere of Emily in Paris — workplace confrontation. After all, why let down one employer with your indecisiveness when you can let down two?

Ever the overachiever, our favorite overdressed expat said, "I'll do you one better and ruin my relationship with my hot British boyfriend too!" What's a girl like Emily to do?

She spends all of Emily in Paris Season France-ing around and finding out.