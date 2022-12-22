Is 'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Single?

Gather yourselves folks! The highly-anticipated Season 3 of Emily in Paris has officially hit Netflix. The comedy-drama highlights Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), an American social media strategist navigating life in the city of love.

Although viewers are wrapped up in Emily’s love life, many have become interested to see how Mindy Chen’s (Ashley Park) relationship with Benoît (Kevin Dias) will unfold. Things have been a bit shaky for the pair during Season 3, but the finale showed that Mindy and Benoît have the potential to go the distance.