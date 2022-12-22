Lily Collins' Parents Make Her a Nepo Baby — Not That She Thinks So

First, according to The U.S. Sun, Jill is also an actress, as well as an architect and antique shop owner. The famous mom said about her business, per Grazia, “All of a sudden, I found myself with a lot of free time, because my daughter had grown up and was on her path. I had been doing different charity work for 20-some years. … And I thought, ‘It’s time to do something for me, that I’m good at.’”