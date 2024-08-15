Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Emily in Paris 'Emily in Paris' Creator Darren Star Believes the Show Has a Future Beyond Season 4 'Emily in Paris' creator Darren Star believes there's still plenty of story left to explore. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 15 2024, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 4, Part 1 of Netflix's beloved romantic dramedy Emily in Paris has finally dropped, and fans are already buzzing about what's next. With many viewers eagerly anticipating news about future seasons, the big question is: Is this the last season of Emily in Paris, or can we expect a Season 5?

As we settle in to binge these first five episodes of Season 4, let's dive into what we know so far about the popular streaming show's future.

Source: Netflix

So, is this the last season of 'Emily in Paris'?

At the time of writing, it's still a mystery whether Season 4 is the last season of Emily in Paris. Netflix hasn't given the green light for a fifth season just yet, but that's not to say it's been canceled!

Netflix is likely waiting to see how Season 4 performs before making any decisions. Given the huge promotional push, including a pop-up Lillet café and an Olympics campaign, we think it's safe to assume that Netflix is fully invested in keeping Emily's Parisian escapades going for a bit longer.

'Emily in Paris' creator Darren Star is on board for Season 5.

In May 2024, Emily in Paris creator Darren Star hinted that he's eager to keep the show going. At the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, he auctioned off a small walk-on role in Season 5 for charity, suggesting that filming in Paris could start around mid-2025. While official contracts are still in the works, everyone seems optimistic about the show's future. During a July 2024 interview with Deadline, Darren expressed his belief that Emily in Paris certainly "has a life beyond" Season 4.