Thanks to 'Emily in Paris,' the Kir Royale Is the New "It" Drink

If you want to try out Emily's new favorite drink for yourself at home, it's not all that difficult to make, you'll just need some special ingredients.

Indeed, the Kir Royale's most integral ingredient is Crème de Cassis. According to Wikipedia, Crème de Cassis is a sweet, dark red liquour made from blackcurrants. What are blackcurrants? Well, it's a European-native shrub that produces small black fruits integral to the creation of Crème de Cassis.