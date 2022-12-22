Camille Is Having a Gay Old Time in Season 3 of 'Emily in Paris' and We Are Here for It

Sofia is introduced in Episode 4 as a Greek artist whose work is being shown at Camille's gallery. However, she soon shows Camille a bit more than that as it becomes pretty clear the two have feelings for each other. While snubbing a young man at the art gallery, Sofia says to Camille, "I’m much more into smart, French women with exquisite taste." Hello!

A mere episode later, the two are passionately locked in a kiss that develops into a full-blown affair.