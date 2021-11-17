'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Star Pauline Chalamet Has a Very Famous Brother

When it comes to the last name Chalamet, everyone immediately associates it with 25-year-old heartthrob Timothée. However, we're here to tell him to move aside because it's time for his sister, Pauline Chalamet, to step into the spotlight.

The 29-year-old actress is just as talented as her younger brother is, and she's made a name for herself as an actress, writer, and director.