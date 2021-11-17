'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Star Pauline Chalamet Has a Very Famous Brother

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Star Pauline Chalamet Has a Very Famous BrotherBy Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 17 2021, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
When it comes to the last name Chalamet, everyone immediately associates it with 25-year-old heartthrob Timothée. However, we're here to tell him to move aside because it's time for his sister, Pauline Chalamet, to step into the spotlight.
The 29-year-old actress is just as talented as her younger brother is, and she's made a name for herself as an actress, writer, and director.
Pauline's career in Hollywood started with Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow's 2020 film, The King of Staten Island. Now, she's gearing up to take on a lead role in Mindy Kaling's HBO Max series, The Sex Lives of College Girls. Before we dive into the show, let's learn more about Pauline!
Who is Pauline Chalamet?
Pauline Chalamet was born in New York City on Jan. 25, 1992, to parents Nicole Flender (half Russian Jewish, half Austrian Jewish descent) and Frenchman Marc Chalamet. She comes from a family of artists — her mother is a former Broadway dancer, her uncle is the director Rodman Flender, and her aunt is the writer and producer Amy Lippman.
From 2001 to 2010, Pauline studied at the School of American Ballet and "participated in shows at the American Ballet Theater and the New York City Ballet," per Madame Figaro.
After she graduated from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 2010, Pauline attended Bard College.
While double-majoring in political studies and theater at Bard, Pauline told W Magazine she took out loans and worked at the school library and a farm to pay her way through all four years of school. Once she graduated in 2014, Pauline moved to Paris and pursued an apprenticeship at l’ESCA (Ecole Supérieure de Comédiens par l’Alternance).
Pauline is fluent in French, like her brother Timothée.
Growing up with a French father and a mother with a French degree from Yale University, the siblings would obviously start speaking the language. Unlike Timothée, Pauline has a thick French accent, which can sometimes be difficult to hide for projects.
At first, Pauline thought dulling her accent down for the HBO Max teen dramedy would be a piece of cake. She told W Magazine, "I was a bit cocky; I figured it’d be easy for me: I just had to copy my mother’s strong American accent!"
However, she added that it was a lot harder than she thought, and the on-set language coach "kept correcting me and being like, that’s too French!"
Who does Pauline play in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'?
The upcoming HBO Max original series The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four freshman roommates at the reputable Essex College. The official synopsis continues, "A bundle of contradictions and hormones, the girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they navigate their new, free lives on campus."
Pauline portrays Kimberly, who Deadline describes as "the high school valedictorian from a humble Arizona suburb." The publication adds that "Kimberly may be caring, ambitious and ready for what college holds for her academically, but she’s not quite ready for what Essex College has in store socially."
The two-episode premiere of The Sex Lives of College Girls drops on HBO Max on Thursday, Nov. 18.