Some 'Insecure' Fans Are Convinced That Issa Rae and Amanda Seales Had Some Kind of Beef

Partially based on Issa Rae's hit comedy web series The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, Insecure offers a glimpse into the latest adventures of a group of Black women caught between fulfilling towering expectations and making the most of their adulthood.

Season 5 of Insecure ended on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. But what went down behind the scenes? Are the rumors anything to go by? Did Issa Rae have some kind of beef with Amanda Seales?