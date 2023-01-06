'Mythic Quest' Season 3 Is Now Fully Streaming — When Does Season 4 Drop?

For folks streaming content on Apple TV Plus, the finale doldrums have recently struck for Mythic Quest. The series follows the employees of a fictional game studio that produces the titular MMORPG. As the studio tries to maintain the game's popularity, game creator Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) butts heads with his colleagues at nearly every step in the creative process.

With the conclusion of Season 3 in 2023, when can we expect Season 4 to drop? Here's everything we know.