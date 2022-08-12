Rob McElhenney Has Amassed Quite an Impressive Net Worth Thanks to His Acting Career

Ever since he took on his first major acting role with a small part in the 1997 film The Devil's Own (he was later cut from the final version), Rob has been steadily building a devout following of fans who love his unique acting abilities and signature comedic style. Thanks to successes such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob has gone from shooting pilot episodes with a $200 budget to a net worth of roughly $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.