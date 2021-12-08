7 of the Most Absurd Side Characters in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

From its very early seasons, the side characters have been responsible for some of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s greatest gags. Plus, they often play a role as third party observers to the main cast to remind us that, despite how hilarious the cast may be, they’re not the best people.

To Charlie, Dennis, Mac, Dee, and Frank, no one else matters. But to us, the side characters matter quite a bit. So here are our seven favorite side characters, ranked.