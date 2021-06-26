Is 'Mythic Quest' Renewed or Canceled for Season 3? Here's What We Know so Far

Although the Apple TV Plus+ comedy has only been on-air for two seasons, Mythic Quest has quickly become popular among viewers. We were initially introduced to the MQ team in February 2020, but the series of events that take place in the final episodes of Season 2 led fans to wonder if their quest has come to an end.

Now that Ian and Poppy have made their exit from the company, Brad has found himself in jail, and Rachel has left town, is Mythic Quest over?