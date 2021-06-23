Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Are Creating an IRL 'Ted Lasso' Called 'Welcome to Wrexham'

Of all the good news stories of 2020, which we’ll admit were few and far between, one of the standouts was when Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney teamed up to take over Wrexham AFC. As part of the comedic duo’s new ownership, they’re also creating a two-season docuseries on FX titled Welcome to Wrexham.

As we eagerly await the Welcome to Wrexham release date, many of us have questions about what exactly will go down. How will Ryan and Rob fare as football club owners? Do they know anything about owning a Welsh football team?

And how do the people of Wrexham, Wales, feel about this Hollywood intrusion? Plus, we take a look at the potential cast of Welcome to Wrexham — specifically Rob and Ryan’s hilarious translator, Maxine Hughes.