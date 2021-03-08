Where's Boomer on 'Good Girls'? EPs Tease Character's Season 4 Return (EXCLUSIVE)

In Season 1 of the hit drama-comedy series Good Girls , fans were introduced to Annie's (Mae Whitman) horrible boss Boomer (David Hornsby) at the Fine and Frugal. The three suburban moms make a plan to rob the grocery store's vault filled with cash only to realize that the store was involved in a money laundering scheme with a gangster. Additionally, Annie's creepy boss recognized her back tattoo and attempted to blackmail his employee into sleeping with him.

When Annie refused his advances, Boomer tried to rape her which resulted in her sister Beth (Christina Hendricks) attacking him and tying him up in their tree house while the women figured out their next move.

Overall, Boomer has been a constant problem for these moms throughout the past few seasons. Annie's former boss eventually escaped and started blackmailing another mom, Mary Pat (Allison Tolman), to get revenge on the ladies.

But, his plan eventually led to him being run over by Mary Pat. So, what happened to Boomer? Will he be in Season 4?