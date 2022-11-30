Will Smith's First Post-Oscars Movie Is Almost Here — Where Was 'Emancipation' Filmed?

Inspired by the haunting 1863 images of “Whipped Peter," which were snapped during a Union Army medical exam, Antoine Fuqua's Emancipation tells the story of Will Smith's Peter, "a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom," as detailed by the official Apple TV Plus synopsis.

While the historical drama is set in Louisiana, was it filmed there?