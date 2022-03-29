Chris Rock Has Earned an Impressive Net Worth Over the Years

The comedy world was never the same after Chris Rock stepped onto the scene in the 1980s. The 57-year-old comedian first gained notoriety after appearing on Saturday Night Live in the ‘90s. In particular, his role as Onski in the “I’m Chillin'” sketch is what truly set the comedian apart from the rest. Once Chris tapped into the film industry with various roles in movies including The Longest Yard and I Think I Love My Wife, the multi-talented star cemented his place in the entertainment industry.