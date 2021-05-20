Mouse Rat From 'Parks and Rec' Is Finally Releasing the Album We All Need

"The Awesome Album" is a full-length LP that will be released on Aug. 27, 2021. According to Entertainment Weekly, it will be released through Dualtone Music Group in a partnership with Entertainment 720.

For those who don't know, Entertainment 720 was also part of the show. It's the wild company created by Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari). "Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford," Dualtone president Paul Roper said in a statement.