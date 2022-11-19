'Criminal Minds' Fans Are Already Asking for a Season 2 of Reboot Series, 'Evolution'

“Dr. Reid's and I believe Matt Simmons' desks are still there, still have stuff on it…," Erica said. "Like, if any of you went back [to the office after the pandemic], you still have stuff on your desk that was there for two years. So we're definitely playing that. But [Spencer and Matt] are not gone gone."

So, from that alone, one would figure that it’s a foregone conclusion that Criminal Minds: Evolution is planning to stay around for a while. However, Season 2 has not been officially confirmed, and there is no release date yet.