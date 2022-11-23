'Criminal Minds' Is Back With Their Darkest Season Yet — Where Can You Watch It?
Criminal Minds is back and (dare we say) darker than ever. The original series ran for 15 years and ended only recently in 2020. Now, less than two years later, we're already getting a reboot with most of the original cast in Criminal Minds: Evolution.
A press release for the new show explains that:
In 'Criminal Minds: Evolution', the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.
Ok, now this sounds awesome. So, where can we watch it? Let's find out!
Is 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' on CBS?
We tried and true "minders" (just workshopping what our fandom is called) know that Criminal Minds has always aired on CBS. However, the reboot, Criminal Minds: Evolution, will not be airing on CBS.
If 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' isn't on CBS, then where can we watch it?
While Criminal Minds: Evolution is breaking the norm and won't be airing on CBS, it will actually be streaming on Paramount Plus. This actually isn't too surprising, since Paramount Global owns both CBS and Paramount Plus. This makes sense from a business standpoint as the company tries to grow Paramount Plus's customer base. Disney recently did something similar by airing Dancing With the Stars on Disney Plus instead of ABC, as it had done for the previous 30 seasons.
The first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution drop on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly every Thursday.
Is Paramount Plus free?
Sadly, Paramount Plus is not free, but you do get a free week when you sign up for a subscription. After the initial first week, a monthly plan costs $4.99 for essential or $9.99 for premium. (Essential has limited ads while premium has nearly no ads plus additional benefits such as more live options and the ability to download shows.)
You can also purchase an annual plan that costs $49.99 for essential or $99.99 for premium, for a savings of between $10 and $20 a year. What's more, Paramount Plus is currently running a Black Friday deal for annual subscriptions at 50 percent off.
Make sure to check out Criminal Minds: Evolution streaming on Paramount Plus starting on Thursday, Nov. 24.