'Criminal Minds' Is Back With Their Darkest Season Yet — Where Can You Watch It?

A press release for the new show explains that:

In 'Criminal Minds: Evolution', the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Ok, now this sounds awesome. So, where can we watch it? Let's find out!